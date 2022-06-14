Prep pairings (copy)

Baseball
Indiana
State Finals
At Victory Field, Indianapolis
Friday, June 17
2A: Centerville vs. Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m., IHSAAtv.org livestream
3A: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Andrean, 7 p.m., IHSAAtv.org livestream, WEFM-FM (95.9)
