agate urgent

Prep pairings

Baseball, softball stock
Times file photo

Baseball

Indiana

Regionals

Class 4A at LaPorte

Saturday, June 4

Game 1: Lake Central 10, Crown Point 0

Game 2: Penn 11, South Bend Adams 0

Championship: Lake Central vs. Penn, late

Class 3A at Griffith

Saturday, June 4

Game 1: John Glenn 3, Western 2

Game 2: Andrean 5, South Bend St. Joseph 3

Championship: Andrean vs. John Glenn, late

Class 2A at Whiting

Saturday, June 4

Game 1: Eastside 2, Fairfield 1

Game 2: Illiana Christian 11, Winamac 1

Championship: Illiana Christian vs. Eastside, late

Class A at South Bend Washington

Saturday, June 4

Game 1: South Central 7, Caston 3

Game 2: Fremont 9, Morgan Township 3

Championship: South Central vs. Fremont, late

Softball

Indiana

Semistates

Class 4A at Lafayette Harrison

Saturday, June 4

Game 1: Penn 1, Crown Point 0

Game 2: Harrison 9, Columbia City 4

Championship: Harrison vs. Penn, late

Class 3A at Twin Lakes

Saturday, June 4

Game 1: Leo 9, Kankakee Valley 2

Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph 2, Yorktown 0

Championship: Leo vs. South Bend St. Joseph, late

Class 2A at Warsaw

Saturday, June 4 

Game 1: North Newton 12, Whitko 2

Game 2: Eastside 4, Madison-Grant 3

Championship: North Newton vs. Eastside, late

Class A at Frankfort

Saturday, June 4

Game 1: Rossville 3, North Miami 2

Game 2: South Central 9, Cowan 4

Championship: South Central vs. Rossville, late

Illinois

Class 3A

Joliet Catholic Sectional

Friday, June 3

Lemont 5, Marian Catholic 0

