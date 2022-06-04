Prep pairings

Baseball
Indiana
Regionals
Class 4A at LaPorte
Saturday, June 4
Game 1: Lake Central 10, Crown Point 0
Game 2: Penn 11, South Bend Adams 0
Championship: Lake Central vs. Penn, late
Class 3A at Griffith
Saturday, June 4
Game 1: John Glenn 3, Western 2
Game 2: Andrean 5, South Bend St. Joseph 3
Championship: Andrean vs. John Glenn, late
Class 2A at Whiting
Saturday, June 4
Game 1: Eastside 2, Fairfield 1
Game 2: Illiana Christian 11, Winamac 1
Championship: Illiana Christian vs. Eastside, late
Class A at South Bend Washington
Saturday, June 4
Game 1: South Central 7, Caston 3
Game 2: Fremont 9, Morgan Township 3
Championship: South Central vs. Fremont, late
Softball
Indiana
Semistates
Class 4A at Lafayette Harrison
Saturday, June 4
Game 1: Penn 1, Crown Point 0
Game 2: Harrison 9, Columbia City 4
Championship: Harrison vs. Penn, late
Class 3A at Twin Lakes
Saturday, June 4
Game 1: Leo 9, Kankakee Valley 2
Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph 2, Yorktown 0
Championship: Leo vs. South Bend St. Joseph, late
Class 2A at Warsaw
Saturday, June 4
Game 1: North Newton 12, Whitko 2
Game 2: Eastside 4, Madison-Grant 3
Championship: North Newton vs. Eastside, late
Class A at Frankfort
Saturday, June 4
Game 1: Rossville 3, North Miami 2
Game 2: South Central 9, Cowan 4
Championship: South Central vs. Rossville, late
Illinois
Class 3A
Joliet Catholic Sectional
Friday, June 3
Lemont 5, Marian Catholic 0