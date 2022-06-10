 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep pairings

Baseball, softball stock
Baseball

Indiana

Semistates

Saturday, June 11

North at LaPorte

1A: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. South Central, 11 a.m.

4A: Zionsville vs. Penn, to follow

North at Kokomo (Municipal Stadium)

2A: Wapahani vs. Illiana Christian, noon

3A: New Castle vs. Andrean, to follow

Softball

Indiana

State Finals

At Bittinger Stadium, Purdue

Friday

1A: Tecumseh 11, South Central 5

3A: Tri-West Hendricks vs. South Bend St. Joseph, late

Saturday

2A: North Posey vs. Eastside, 3:30 p.m.

4A: Roncalli vs. Harrison, 6 p.m.

