Prep pairings

Baseball
Indiana
Semistates
Saturday, June 11
North at LaPorte
1A: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. South Central, 11 a.m.
4A: Zionsville vs. Penn, to follow
North at Kokomo (Municipal Stadium)
2A: Wapahani vs. Illiana Christian, noon
3A: New Castle vs. Andrean, to follow
Softball
Indiana
State Finals
At Bittinger Stadium, Purdue
Friday
1A: Tecumseh 11, South Central 5
3A: Tri-West Hendricks vs. South Bend St. Joseph, late
Saturday
2A: North Posey vs. Eastside, 3:30 p.m.
4A: Roncalli vs. Harrison, 6 p.m.