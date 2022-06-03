Prep pairings

Baseball
Regionals
Saturday, June 4
Class 4A at Laporte
Game 1: Crown Point vs. Lake Central, 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: South Bend Adams vs. Penn, 1:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Class 3A at Griffith
Game 1: Western vs. John Glenn, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Andrean vs. South Bend St. Joseph, noon
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Whiting
Game 1: Eastside vs. Fairfield, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Winamac vs. Illiana Christian, noon
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Class A at South Bend Washington
Game 1: South Central vs. Caston, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Fremont vs. Morgan Twp., noon
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Softball
Indiana
Semistate
June 4
Class 4A at Lafayette Harrison
Game 1: Crown Point vs. Penn, 10 a.m., IHSAAtv.org (video)
Game 2: Columbia City vs. Lafayette Harrison, noon
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m., IHSAAtv.org (video), if Crown Point advances
Class 3A at Twin Lakes
Game 1: Leo vs. Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Yorktown vs. South Bend St. Joseph, noon
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Class 2A at Warsaw
Game 1: Whitko vs. North Newton, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Madison-Grant vs. Eastside, noon
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Class A at Frankfort
Game 1: Rossville vs. North Miami, 10 a.m.
Game 2: South Central vs. Cowan, noon
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Illinois
Class 3A
Joliet Catholic Sectional
June 1
Marian Catholic 9, Oak Forest 0
June 3
Championship: Lemont 5, Marian Catholic 0