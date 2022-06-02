 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Prep pairings

  • 0
Baseball, softball stock
Times file photo

Baseball

Regionals

Saturday, June 4

Class 4A at Laporte

Game 1: Crown Point vs. Lake Central, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: South Bend Adams vs. Penn, 1:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Class 3A at Griffith

Game 1: Western vs. John Glenn, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Andrean vs. South Bend St. Joseph, noon

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Whiting

Game 1: Eastside vs. Fairfield, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Winamac vs. Illiana Christian, noon

People are also reading…

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Class A at South Bend Washington

Game 1: South Central vs. Caston, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Fremont vs. Morgan Twp., noon

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Softball

Indiana

Semistate

June 4

Class 4A at Lafayette Harrison

Game 1: Crown Point vs. Penn, 10 a.m., IHSAAtv.org (video)

Game 2: Columbia City vs. Lafayette Harrison, noon

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m., IHSAAtv.org (video), if Crown Point advances

Class 3A at Twin Lakes

Game 1: Leo vs. Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Yorktown vs. South Bend St. Joseph, noon

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Class 2A at Warsaw

Game 1: Whitko vs. North Newton, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Madison-Grant vs. Eastside, noon

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Class A at Frankfort

Game 1: Rossville vs. North Miami, 10 a.m.

Game 2: South Central vs. Cowan, noon

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Illinois

Class 3A

Joliet Catholic Sectional

June 1

Marian Catholic 9, Oak Forest 0

June 3

Championship: Lemont vs. Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep pairings

Prep pairings

Here are the pairings for local Indiana baseball, softball sectionals, tennis semistate, and Illinois baseball and softball regionals.

Prep pairings

Prep pairings

Here are the pairings for local Indiana baseball, softball sectionals, tennis semistate, and Illinois baseball and softball regionals.

Prep pairings

Prep pairings

Here are the pairings for local Indiana baseball sectionals, softball regionals, and Illinois softball sectionals.

Prep pairings

Prep pairings

Here are the pairings for local Indiana baseball, softball regionals, and Illinois softball sectionals.

Watch Now: Related Video

Eight of the weirdest Wimbledon tennis traditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts