Prep pairings

Baseball, softball stock
Baseball

Indiana

State Finals

At Victory Field, Indianapolis

Friday, June 17

2A: Centerville vs. Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m., IHSAAtv.org livestream

3A: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Andrean, 7 p.m., IHSAAtv.org livestream, WEFM-FM (95.9)

