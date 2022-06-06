Prep pairings

Baseball
Indiana
Regionals
Saturday, June 4
Class 4A at LaPorte
Lake Central 10, Crown Point 0
Penn 11, South Bend Adams 0
Championship: Penn 5, Lake Central 4
Class 3A at Griffith
John Glenn 3, Western 2
Andrean 5, South Bend St. Joseph 3
Championship: Andrean 4, John Glenn 0
Class 2A at Whiting
Eastside 2, Fairfield 1
Illiana Christian 11, Winamac 1
Championship: Illiana Christian 7, Eastside 0
People are also reading…
Class A at South Bend Washington
South Central 7, Caston 3
Fremont 9, Morgan Township 3
Championship: South Central 6, Fremont 3
Semistates
Saturday, June 11
North at LaPorte
1A: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. South Central, 11 a.m.
4A: Zionsville vs. Penn, to follow
North at Kokomo (Municipal Stadium)
2A: Wapahani vs. Illiana Christian, noon
3A: New Castle vs. Andrean, to follow
Softball
Indiana
Semistates
Saturday, June 4
Class 4A at Lafayette Harrison
Penn 1, Crown Point 0
Harrison 9, Columbia City 4
Championship: Harrison 3, Penn 1
Class 3A at Twin Lakes
Leo 9, Kankakee Valley 2
South Bend St. Joseph 2, Yorktown 0
Championship: South Bend St. Joseph 1, Leo 0
Class 2A at Warsaw
North Newton 12, Whitko 2
Eastside 4, Madison-Grant 3
Championship: Eastside 5, North Newton 3
Class A at Frankfort
Rossville 3, North Miami 2
South Central 9, Cowan 4
Championship: South Central 4, Rossville 3
State Finals
At Bittinger Stadium, Purdue
Friday
1A: Tecumseh vs. South Central, 4:30 p.m.
3A: Tri-West Hendricks vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Saturday
2A: North Posey vs. Eastside, 3:30 p.m.
4A: Roncalli vs. Harrison, 6 p.m.