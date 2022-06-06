 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep pairings

Baseball, softball stock
Baseball

Indiana

Regionals

Saturday, June 4

Class 4A at LaPorte

Lake Central 10, Crown Point 0

Penn 11, South Bend Adams 0

Championship: Penn 5, Lake Central 4

Class 3A at Griffith

John Glenn 3, Western 2

Andrean 5, South Bend St. Joseph 3

Championship: Andrean 4, John Glenn 0

Class 2A at Whiting

Eastside 2, Fairfield 1

Illiana Christian 11, Winamac 1

Championship: Illiana Christian 7, Eastside 0

Class A at South Bend Washington

South Central 7, Caston 3

Fremont 9, Morgan Township 3

Championship: South Central 6, Fremont 3

Semistates

Saturday, June 11

North at LaPorte

1A: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. South Central, 11 a.m.

4A: Zionsville vs. Penn, to follow

North at Kokomo (Municipal Stadium)

2A: Wapahani vs. Illiana Christian, noon

3A: New Castle vs. Andrean, to follow

Softball

Indiana

Semistates

Saturday, June 4

Class 4A at Lafayette Harrison

Penn 1, Crown Point 0

Harrison 9, Columbia City 4

Championship: Harrison 3, Penn 1

Class 3A at Twin Lakes

Leo 9, Kankakee Valley 2

South Bend St. Joseph 2, Yorktown 0

Championship: South Bend St. Joseph 1, Leo 0

Class 2A at Warsaw 

North Newton 12, Whitko 2

Eastside 4, Madison-Grant 3

Championship: Eastside 5, North Newton 3

Class A at Frankfort

Rossville 3, North Miami 2

South Central 9, Cowan 4

Championship: South Central 4, Rossville 3

State Finals

At Bittinger Stadium, Purdue

Friday

1A: Tecumseh vs. South Central, 4:30 p.m.

3A: Tri-West Hendricks vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Saturday

2A: North Posey vs. Eastside, 3:30 p.m.

4A: Roncalli vs. Harrison, 6 p.m.

