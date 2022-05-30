 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep pairings

Baseball, softball stock
Baseball

Indiana

Class 4A

Highland Sectional

May 30

Championship: Lake Central 15, Highland 12

Plymouth Sectional

May 30

Championship: South Bend Adams 5, LaPorte 2

Valparaiso Sectional

May 30

Championship: Crown Point 12, Hobart 2 (5 innings)

Class 3A

Griffith Sectional

May 30

Championship: Andrean 18, Calumet 0 (5 innings)

Kankakee Valley Sectional

May 30

Championship: John Glenn 9, Hanover Central 1

Class 2A

Boone Grove Sectional

May 30

Championship: Winamac 8, Boone Grove 7

Whiting Sectional

May 30

Championship: Illiana Christian 16, Wheeler 4

Class A

South Central Sectional

May 30

Championship: South Central 10, Oregon-Davis 0

Westville Sectional

May 28

Game 2: Marquette 16, Hammond Academy 0

Game 3: Westville 10, Covenant Christian 0

Game 4: Morgan Township 37, 21st Century 0

May 30

Game 5: Marquette 9, Kouts 8

Game 6: Morgan Township 6, Westville 1

Championship: Morgan Township 16, Marquette 4

Softball

Indiana

Class 4A

Regional Championships

May 31

Class 4A

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m., IHSAAtv.org (video)

Class 3A

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Illiana Christian at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Class A

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4 p.m.

Illinois

Class 3A

Joliet Catholic Sectional

May 31

Game 1: Lemont vs. Morris, 4:30 p.m.

June 1

Game 2: Marian Catholic vs. Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

June 3

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

 

