Prep pairings

Baseball
Indiana
Class 4A
Highland Sectional
May 30
Championship: Lake Central 15, Highland 12
Plymouth Sectional
May 30
Championship: South Bend Adams 5, LaPorte 2
Valparaiso Sectional
May 30
Championship: Crown Point 12, Hobart 2 (5 innings)
Class 3A
Griffith Sectional
May 30
Championship: Andrean 18, Calumet 0 (5 innings)
Kankakee Valley Sectional
May 30
Championship: John Glenn 9, Hanover Central 1
Class 2A
Boone Grove Sectional
May 30
Championship: Winamac 8, Boone Grove 7
Whiting Sectional
May 30
Championship: Illiana Christian 16, Wheeler 4
Class A
South Central Sectional
May 30
Championship: South Central 10, Oregon-Davis 0
Westville Sectional
May 28
Game 2: Marquette 16, Hammond Academy 0
Game 3: Westville 10, Covenant Christian 0
Game 4: Morgan Township 37, 21st Century 0
May 30
Game 5: Marquette 9, Kouts 8
Game 6: Morgan Township 6, Westville 1
Championship: Morgan Township 16, Marquette 4
Softball
Indiana
Class 4A
Regional Championships
May 31
Class 4A
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m., IHSAAtv.org (video)
Class 3A
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Illiana Christian at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Class A
Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4 p.m.
Illinois
Class 3A
Joliet Catholic Sectional
May 31
Game 1: Lemont vs. Morris, 4:30 p.m.
June 1
Game 2: Marian Catholic vs. Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
June 3
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.