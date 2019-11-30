Saturday's Results
Girls basketball
Kouts 43, 21st Century 2
(referees stopped the game after three quarters for shortage of players)
KOUTS (13-8-22)
Morgan Kobza 2, Desiree Hall 10, Lauryn Koedyker 4, Lyndsey Kobza 4, Ally Capouch 15, Kaylee Clindaniel 0, Emma Garavalia 5, Isabella Semento 1, Rebecca Benefield 2. Totals — 19 1-8 43.
21st CENTURY (2-0-0)
Cooper 0, Duncan 0, Bryson 2, Smith 0, Harris 0. Totals 1 0-0 2.
3-point field goals: Capouch 3, Garavalia 1 (K). Team Fouls: Kouts 0, 21st Century 9. Fouled out: Smith (21st). Records: Kouts 7-1, 21st Century 0-5.
Hobart 47, Calumet 36
HOBART (11-12-11-13)
Torrico-Ledesma 4, Ramirez 4, Neace 8, Williams 14, Rivera 0, Cooper 5, Leonard 0, Donald 0, Nestich 13. Totals — 17 13-25 47.
CALUMET (12-9-9-6)
Reed 6, Stull 4, Barker 5, Walton 11, Hall 9, Maynard 0, Clark 1, Branch 0. Totals — 13 7-15 36.
3-point field goals: Hall 2, Walton 1, Baker 1 (CA); Cooper 1 (H). Team fouls: Hobart 14, Calumet 17. Fouled out: Reed, Stull (CA).
Crown Point 49, Castle 43
CROWN POINT (9-8-16-16)
Alyvia Santiago 0, Carrothers 14, Shaw 10, Gerodemos 2, Alyna Santiago 8, Govert 0, Abby Stoddard 9, Lilly Stoddard 6. Totals — 20 7-11 49.
CASTLE (10-14-6-13)
Coon 0, Harenau 6, Moore 0, Kain 5, Barton 3, Niehaus 8, Freeman 18, Martinez 0, Willis 3. Totals — 17 3-9 43.
3-point field goals: Kain 1, Niehaus 1, Freeman 4 (CAS); Alyna Santiago 1, Abby Stoddard 1 (CP). Team fouls: CP 10, Castle 13.
Crown Point 62, Columbus North 54
CROWN POINT (15-12-17-18)
Alyvia Santiago 0, Carrothers 24, Shaw 7, Gerodemos 2, Alyna Santiago 9, Govert 0, Abby Stoddard 12, Lilly Stoddard 8. Totals — 23 9-10 62.
COLUMBUS NORTH (12-14-15-13)
Anderson 6, Barker 3, Norman 9, Herndon 2, Lawson 6, McKinley 14, Matsuno 0, Long 3, White 11. Totals — 19 5-8 54.
3-point field goals: Anderson 2, Barker 1, Norman 3, McKinley 1, Long 1, White 3 (COL); Carrothers 3, Alyna Santiago 2, Abby Stoddard 2 (CP). Team fouls: COL 16, CP 12.
Michigan City 63, Marquette 34
MARQUETTE (4-10-14-6)
Blakely 6, Borillo 0, Grott 9, Galindo 5, McConnell 14, Lindsey 0. Totals — 12 10-20 34.
MICHIGAN CITY (21-11-21-10)
Halfacre 21, Kelley 5, Smallwood 6, Ware 0, Ariana Lemons 0, Adams 0, Thompson 29, Santana 2. Totals — 28 6-13 63.
3-point field goals: Halfacre 1 (MC). Team fouls: Marquette 12, MC 16.
Turkey Tip-Off at Bishop Noll
Chicago Marshall 65, Bishop Noll 46
MARSHALL (15-20-16-14)
Godfrey 2, Wilson 0, Dixon 6, James 14, Smith 15, Sims 10, Johnson 0, Levy 0, Kizer 18. Totals — 24 13-19 65.
BISHOP NOLL (19-12-6-9)
Blakley 21, Robinson 3, Gonzalez 3, Fuentes 12, Mejia 0, Heintz 0, Damacio 5, Campbell 2. Totals — 15 13-28 46 3-point field goals: Kizer 4 (MA); Blakley 2, Robinson 1 (BN). Team fouls: Marshall 19, Noll 10.
Boys swimming
Chesterton 142, Northridge 41
200 medley relay: Chesterton (Piunti, Alders, Casbon, Kroeger) 1:35.98; 200 free: Jordan Killosky (CH) 1:47.67; 200 IM: Lucas Piunti (CH) 1:54.86; 50 free: Gabe Kroeger (CH) 22.42; Diving: Triston Tune (CH) 165.15; 100 butterfly: Connor Casbon (CH) 51.73; 100 free: Andrew Alders (CH) 46.72; 500 free: Dibley (N) 4:47.75; 200 free relay: Chesterton (Casbon, Wheeler, Fallon, Kroeger) 1:32.83; 100 backstroke: Alejandro Kincaid (CH) 50.99; 100 breaststroke: Alders (CH) 57.36; 400 free relay: Chesterton (Piunti, Killosky, Kincaid, Alders) 3:16.06.
Girls swimming
Northridge 109, Chesterton 77
200 medley relay: Northridge 1:50.53; 200 free: Fretz (N) 1:50.72; 200 IM: Veronika Ozimek (CH) 2:09.95; 50 free: Weber (N) 24.91; Diving: Opacich (N) 228.60; 100 butterfly: Olivia Kroeger (CH) 59.04; 100 free: Ozimek (CH) 53.42; 500 free: Fretz (N) 5:03.58; 200 free relay: Northridge 1:37.15; 100 backstroke: Weber (N) 1:00.02; 100 breaststroke: Nethercutt (N) 1:06.29; 400 free relay: Northridge 3:33.85.
Friday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
West Side 48, Bowman 46
(West Side forfeit)
BOWMAN (8-13-13-12)
Lamont Wilkerson 4, Jessie Walker 2, Koron Davis 12, Cleveland Neal 2, Jacquez Williams 20, Jaden Tolbert 2, Raymond Terry 4. Totals — 18 6-14 46.
WEST SIDE (11-10-13-14)
Quimari Peterson 18, Paris Roberson 8, Parion Roberson 8, Billy Muldrew 5, Mason Nicholson 6, Israel Hines 1. Totals — 16 13-21 48.
3-point field goals: Bowman — Davis 2, Williams, Wilkerson. West Side — Peterson 2, Paris Roberson. Team fouls: Bowman 18, West Side 15. Fouled out: None.
Merrillville 59, EC Central 49
MERRILLVILLE (15-11-20-13)
Jakobe Jones 3, Kolby Ford 2, Austin Powell 4, Keon Thompson 31, Jaylen Bandy 1, Dylan Coty 9, Dorian Harris 7, Aaron Williams 0, Mark Leon 2, Juwan Bandy 0, Lavonta Ash 0, Ajanen Dixon 0. Totals – 22 10-14 59.
3-point field goals: Merrillville 5 (Thompson 3, Jones, Harris). Team fouls: Merrillville 17. Fouled out: none.