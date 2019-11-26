Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Covenant Christian 70, North Newton 54
NORTH NEWTON (8-11-15-20)
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (15-14-19-22)
Peyton Fase 2, Ben Lins 35, Danny Bultema 7, Jonah Ingram 4, Isaac Alblas 12, Cade Walstra 10. Totals – 30 5-11 70.
3-point field goals: Lins 2, Alblas 2, Bultema (CC). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 12.
Illiana Christian 78, Hammond Academy 53
AT HAMMOND ACADEMY
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN — Logan Van Essen 24, David Gomez 12, Lance Mulderink 10.
Kouts 115, West Central 21
West Central (8-4-6-3)
Totals 8 5-8 21.
Kouts (40-35-26-14)
Parker Kneifel 10, Hunter Kneifel 22, Connor McCormick 16, Cole Wireman 31, Cale Wireman 16, Cooper Schoon 8, Noah Young 10, Connor Croff 0, Joe Vick 2. Totals — 50 9-16 115.
3-point field goals: Kouts 6 (H. Kneifel 2, Cale Wireman 2, Young 2). Team fouls: West Central 12, Kouts 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 1-0, West Central 0-1. JV score: Kouts, 64-12.
Chicago Heights Classic
AT MARIAN CATHOLIC
(Second Round)
Marian Catholic 69, Rich East 55
RICH EAST (55)
Totals – 20-45 10-15 55.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (69)
Joe Green 17, Ahron Ulis 24, Ryan Staack 0, Elijah Jones 10, Yemi Elutilo 10; Jeremiah Nobles 0, Malik Bell 4, Jordan Smith 0, Jeremiah Jones 1, Tommy Klupchak 0, Cameron Bracey 3, Victor Cooksey 0, Jayden Jones 0, Cleveland Hardy 0, Jalen Sledge 0. Totals – 23-44 18-24 69.
3-point field goals: Rich East 5-17; Marian Catholic 5-16 (Green, Ulis 2, Elutilo 2). Team fouls: Rich East 17, Marian Catholic 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Marian Catholic 2-0, Rich East 0-2.
Girls Basketball
Crown Point 88, EC Central 16
EC CENTRAL (1-2-4-9)
Katiyana Lopez 0, Kayla Washington 0, Reginay West 0, Ulysa Zermeno 2, Brianna Jackson 0, Jerree Evans 0, Persia Casey 6, Jay’la Hardaway 0, Faith Cobb 0, Cierra Battle 3, Janiyah Watkins 5. Totals – 6 3-8 16.
CROWN POINT (30-23-22-13)
Alyvia Santiago 3, Brooke Lindesmith 4, Mia Depta 1, Jessica Carrothers 18, Dash Shaw 14, Nikki Gerodemos 10, Alyna Santiago 7, Allie Govert 5, McKayla Henry 0, Abby Stoddard 16, Lilly Stoddard 4, Alexis Smith 2, Gabbie Vania 4. Totals – 35 12-16 88.
3-point field goals: Watkins (ECC); Alyvia Santiago, Shaw, Gerodemos 2, A. Stoddard 2 (CP). Team fouls: EC Central 13, Crown Point 13. Fouled out: None.
LaCrosse 44, Hobart 30
LACROSSE (14-5-8-17)
Hailey O’Brien 0, Morgan Wozniak 7, Mya Morrow 13, Kaylee Welkie 5, Rain Walker 0, Sami Vance 8, Madi Heavilin 3, Jersie Bartels 8. Totals – 13 18-26 44.
HOBART (8-4-10-8)
Asia Donald 2, Claudia Torrico-Ledesma 4, Gabbie Ramirez 1, Kora Neace 8, Lexi Williams 1, Ariah Rivera 2, Paige Cooper 0, Melanie Leonard 0, Grace Nestich 12. Totals – 11 5-10 30.
3-point field goals: Ramirez 2, Nestich (H). Team fouls: LaCrosse 13, Hobart 15. Fouled out: None.
Washington Twp. 56, Clark 29
CLARK (8-12-6-3)
Ruiz 0, Chambers 1, Y. Garcia 2, Greere 8, Woods 10, Johnson 8, Garcia 0, Fuentes 0.
WASHINGTON TWP. (18-16-12-10)
Klinger 17, Lewis 8, Mecchia 9, Brickner 6, Armstrong 14, Whitcomb 0, Horvath 2, Ewing 0.
Hanover Central 52, Lowell 37
LOWELL (10-9-10-8)
Kaylee Chavez 9, Kahlan Krucina 6.
HANOVER CENTRAL (10-18-12-12)
Boys Swimming
Lake Central 156, Portage 8
AT LAKE CENTRAL
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Lake Central (Wilford Crackel, Leo Bowman, Matt Gacek, Griffin Weber) 1:48.90. 200 FREE — 1. Weber (LC) 1:56.94. 200 I.M. — Carter Schuster (LC) 2:14.25. 50 FREE — 1. Cameron Williams (LC) 24.41. DIVING — 1. Zach Ramacci (LC) 219.52. 100 FLY — 1. Eric Tinsley (LC) 57.42. 100 FREE — 1. Gacek (LC) 52.75. 500 FREE — 1. Crackel (LC) 5:14.32. 200 FREE RELAY — 1. Lake Central (Schuster, Williams, Weber, Tinsley) 1:35.12. 100 BACK — 1. Tinsley (LC) 1:00.38. 100 BREAST — 1. Williams (LC) 1:07.44. 400 FREE RELAY — 1. Lake Central (Williams, Gacek, Schuster, Tinsley) 3:30.75.
Girls Swimming
Lake Central 132, Portage 53
AT LAKE CENTRAL
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Lake Central (Jourie Wilson, Michaela Spears, Maggie DePirro, Paige Bakker) 1:53.47. 200 FREE — 1. Hanna Spoolstra (LC) 2:01.44. 200 I.M. — 1. Wilson (LC) 2:20.31. 50 FREE — 1. Bakker (LC) 24.22. DIVING — 1. Madi Mercer (LC) 193.80. 100 FLY — 1. Bakker (LC) 58.39. 100 FREE — 1. Wilson (LC) 56.71. 500 FREE — 1. DePirro (LC) 5:47.59. 200 FREE RELAY — 1. Lake Central (Spoolstra, Lilah Nelson, Megan O'Sullivan, DePirro), 1:48.80. 100 BACK — 1. Spoolstra (LC) 1:01.42. 100 BREAST — 1. Avery Johnston (P) 1:11.36. 400 FREE RELAY — 1. Lake Central (Wilson, Spoolstra, Spears, Bakker) 3:53.72.
Chesterton 150, Merrillville 29
AT CHESTERTON
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Chesterton (Mady Elliott, Alana Jardenil, Olivia Kroeger, Sierra Jones) 1:52.17. 200 FREE — 1. Veronika Ozimek (C) 1:57.61. 200 I.M. — 1. Lauren Unruh (C) 2:12.55. 50 FREE — 1. Jones (C) 25.60. DIVING — 1. Samantha Stringham (C) 205.45. 100 FLY — 1. Kroeger (C) 1:00.37. 100 FREE — 1. Unruh (C) 54.87. 500 FREE — 1. Maisyn Klimczak (C) 5:19.47. 200 RELAY — 1. Chesterton (Jones, Abi Raines, Sophia Gill, Ozimek) 1:42.38. 100 BACK — 1. Ozimek (C) 1:01.84. 100 BREAST — 1. Jardenil (C) 1:06.99. 400 FREE RELAY — 1. Chesterton (Jones, Jordan Alders, Klimczak, Unruh) 3:45.92.