Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Kouts 82, Hebron 74
Hebron (19-12-14-29)
Michael Briggs 0, Reece Marrs 11, David Steffan 7, Ethan Drook 13, Jake Friel 19, Drew Grennes 9, Rhyker Schatz 11, Griffin Moore 4, Matt Clark 0. Totals — 25 16-20 74.
Kouts (22-16-21-23)
Parker Kneifel 13, Hunter Kneifel 8, Connor McCormick 21, Cole Wireman 11, Cale Wireman 25, Cooper Schoon 4, Noah Young 0, Joe Vick 0, Matthew Baker 0. Totals — 29 21-31 82.
3-point field goals: Hebron 8 (Drook 3, Marrs 2, Grennes 3); Kouts 3 (P. Kneifel, H. Kneifel, Cole Wireman). Team fouls: Hebron 27, Kouts 20. Fouled out: Moore, Grennes (H); P. Kneifel, McCormick (K). Records: Kouts 2-0, Hebron 0-1. JV score: Hebron, 47-46
Chicago Heights Classic
AT MARIAN CATHOLIC
(Championship)
Bloom Twp. 77, Marian Catholic 60
BLOOM TWP. (16-19-13-19)
Totals – 31 10-15 77.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (19-15-15-11)
Malik Bell 6, Ahron Ulis 18, Ryan Staack 0, Elijah Jones 8, Yemi Elutilo 13, Joe Green 12, Jordan Smith 0, Jeremiah Jones 3. Totals – 22 7-12 60.
3-point field goals: Bloom Twp. 5; Marian Catholic 9 (Bell 2, Ulis 2, Elutilo 3, E. Jones, J. Jones). Team fouls: Bloom Twp. 18, Marian Catholic 17. Fouled out: E. Jones (MC). Records: Marian Catholic 3-1, Bloom Twp. 4-0.
.
Girls Basketball
Crown Point 76, LaPorte 49
LAPORTE (16-14-13-6)
Alanti Biggers 0, Madison Coates 0, Kayla Jones 6, H. Hartsburg 0, Ryin Ott 18, Nyla Asad 15, A. Hall 0, Danielle Krontz 2, Lauren Pollock 6, Shelby Linn 2. Totals – 19 10-11 49.
CROWN POINT (20-20-14-22)
Alyvia Santiago 0, Mia Depta 0, Jessica Carrothers 22, Dash Shaw 25, Nikki Gerodemos 0, Alyna Santiage 8, Allie Govert 1, Abby Stoddard 9, Lilly Stoddard 9, Gabbie Vania 2. Totals – 33 8-13 76.
3-point field goals: LaPorte 1 (Ott); Crown Point 2 (Shaw, A. Stoddard). Team fouls: LaPorte 12, Crown Point 13. Fouled out: None.
Westville 80, River Forest 31
WESTVILLE (25-26-15-14)
Kaylee Bowley 5, Grace Weston 22, Sarah Weston 13, Deyton Rodgers 7, Nicole Albers 14, Chloe Fortune 4, Ashley Hannon 8, T. Horton 7. Totals – 26 20-27 80.
RIVER FOREST (11-8-6-6)
Angelyna Arizmendez 2, Tranika Randolph 3, Lesley Carrete 0, Yesenia Cervantes 2, Amaya Hall 0, Aiyanie Troutman 6, Madison Whitmore 2, Abigail Purtee 5, Ayana Watts 3, Mikayla Hall 3, Abigail Witt, 5. Totals – 11 7-19 31.
3-point field goals: Westville 8 (G. Weston 3, Rodgers 3, S. Weston, Bowley); River Forest 2 (Witt, Purtee). Team fouls: Westville 13, River Forest 17. Fouled out: None.