{{featured_button_text}}
Quote logo

nwipreps.com

Schedule

Friday

Girls Golf

Greater South Shore Conference Tournament at Wicker Park, 9 a.m.

Hanover Central, Portage at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Boone Grove, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

North White at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marquette at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Boys Tennis

Gavit at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

T.F. South at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Westville at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Chicago Christian Tournament (field includes Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian), 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Plainfield North Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Munster), 5:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

 

0
0
0
0
0