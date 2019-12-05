{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Friday

Boys Basketball

South Central at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.

West Central at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Bowman at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at SB Washington, 7 p.m.

Munster at Hammond, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Hebron, 7 p.m.

TF South at Argo, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at EC Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)

Michigan City at West Side, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 7:30 p.m.

Marist at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Hebron, 5:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 6 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Marist at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.

TF South at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Morton at Gavit, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Oak Forest Invitational (field includes TF South co-op), 4:45 p.m.

Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Evergreen Park, Richards, TF South at Hillcrest, 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0