Friday
Boys Basketball
South Central at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Bowman at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at SB Washington, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hammond, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Hebron, 7 p.m.
TF South at Argo, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at EC Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)
Michigan City at West Side, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 7:30 p.m.
Marist at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Hebron, 5:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 6 p.m.
Marist at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.
TF South at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Morton at Gavit, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Oak Forest Invitational (field includes TF South co-op), 4:45 p.m.
Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Evergreen Park, Richards, TF South at Hillcrest, 5 p.m.