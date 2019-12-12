Friday
Boys Basketball
Culver Community at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Roosevelt at Plymouth, 6:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Westville, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Elkhart Memorial at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Hebron at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Kouts at South Central, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Marquette, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
St. Anne at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
TF North at Shepard, 7 p.m.
TF South at Oak Lawn, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 7 p.m.
Warsaw at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
West Side at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hebron at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 5:30 p.m.
Faith Christian at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
SB St. Joseph at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com
Wrestling
Walsh Jesuit, Ohio Ironman (field includes Marian Catholic, TF North), TBA