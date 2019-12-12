{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Friday

Boys Basketball

Culver Community at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at Plymouth, 6:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Westville, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Elkhart Memorial at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Hebron at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Kouts at South Central, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Marquette, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

St. Anne at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

TF North at Shepard, 7 p.m.

TF South at Oak Lawn, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 7 p.m.

Warsaw at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

West Side at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hebron at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 5:30 p.m.

Faith Christian at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

SB St. Joseph at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com

Wrestling

Walsh Jesuit, Ohio Ironman (field includes Marian Catholic, TF North), TBA

