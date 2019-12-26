Friday
Boys Basketball
Merrillville vs. New Haven at Huntington North Tournament, 11 a.m.
Hammond vs. North Central at North Central Shootout, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Jeffersonville at Kokomo Tournament, 11 a.m.
Richmond Tournament (field includes Portage), 6 p.m.
Hebron at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Centralia Holiday Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA
Hinsdale Central Christmas Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Lebanon Tournament (field includes 21st Century, Lowell), TBA
Noblesville Holiday Tournament (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Crown Point), TBA
TF South at Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, TBA
Highland Holiday Hoopfest lineup:
Game 5: Morton vs. Hanover Central, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: Lake Central vs. Gavit, noon
Game 7: Loser G5 vs. Loser G6, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Portage vs. East Noble at Bankers Classic at Northridge, 9 a.m.
Andrean vs. NorthWood at Bankers Classic at Northridge, 10 a.m.
Merrillville vs. Rushville at Bankers Classic at Northridge, 10:30 a.m.
Crown Point vs. Salem at Raymond James HOF Classic at New Castle, 12:30 p.m.
Portage vs. Northridge at Bankers Classic at Northridge, 1:30 p.m.
Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 2 p.m.
Andrean vs. Merrillville at Bankers Classic at Northridge, 3 p.m.
Lisle Winter Classic (field includes Illiana Christian), 3:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Holiday Classic (field includes TF South), TBA
Perspectives MSA Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA
Tampa Bay Holiday Classic (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Wildcat Winter Classic at Hanover Central (field includes Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Hobart, Whiting), TBA
Boys Swimming
North Central Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
North Central Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville), 9 a.m.
Granite City Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Super Duals (field includes Crown Point, Griffith, Hanover Central, Munster, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
Spartan Classic at Connersville (field includes Calumet, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.