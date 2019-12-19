{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Friday

Boys Basketball

Evergreen Park at TF South, 6 p.m.

Clinton Christian at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Indpls. Attucks, 6:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Clark at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Westville, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at SB Adams, 7 p.m.

Munster at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com (delayed video), regionsports.com and Facebook.com/regionsports (tape delay)

Steel City at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clinton Christian at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.

LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

South Central at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m., regionsports.com and Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)

Michigan City at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic Christmas Classic (championship), 7 p.m.

Wrestling

TF South at Tinley Park, 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags