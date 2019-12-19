Friday
Boys Basketball
Evergreen Park at TF South, 6 p.m.
Clinton Christian at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Indpls. Attucks, 6:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Clark at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Westville, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at SB Adams, 7 p.m.
Munster at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com (delayed video), regionsports.com and Facebook.com/regionsports (tape delay)
Steel City at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clinton Christian at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.
LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
South Central at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m., regionsports.com and Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)
Michigan City at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic Christmas Classic (championship), 7 p.m.
Wrestling
TF South at Tinley Park, 5 p.m.