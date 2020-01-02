Friday
Boys Basketball
Hawk Classic at Hebron (field includes Boone Grove, River Forest), 9:30 a.m.
TF North at Evergreen Park, 1:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Carmel at Moline Shootout, 3 p.m.
TF South at Eisenhower, 3:30 p.m.
Frontier at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Portage Christian at Westville, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Warsaw, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Arthur Okaw Classic (field includes Victory Christian), TBD
Lakeland Cougar Classic (field includes Covenant Christian), TBD
Girls Basketball
Lake Station vs. Lake Central at Lake Central Holiday Tournament, 10 a.m.
Viking Holiday Tournament at Valparaiso (field includes LaPorte), 10 a.m.
Munster vs. Portage at Lake Central Holiday Tournament, 11:30 a.m.
Lake Station vs. Whiteland at Lake Central Holiday Tournament, 2 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian vs. Lake Central at Lake Central Holiday Tournament, 2 p.m.
Munster vs. Winamac at Lake Central Holiday Tournament, 3:30 p.m.
Portage vs. McCutcheon at Lake Central Holiday Tournament, 3:30 p.m.
Lakeland Cougar Classic (field includes Covenant Christian), TBD
Boys Swimming
Highland Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m. diving; 1 p.m. swim
Wrestling
Crown Point at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.