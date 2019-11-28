Friday
Boys Basketball
Bloom Twp. at Marian Catholic, championship, Chicago Heights Classic, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Morton, 7 p.m.
Bowman at West Side, Lakeshore Classic, 7:30 p.m.
Hebron at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Clark, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Chicago Marshall at West Side, Lakeshore Classic, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Ted DeRousse Invitational at Antioch, Ill. (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Tournament (field includes Gavit, LaPorte), 10 a.m.