Basketball stock
The Times

Friday

Boys Basketball

Bloom Twp. at Marian Catholic, championship, Chicago Heights Classic, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Morton, 7 p.m.

Bowman at West Side, Lakeshore Classic, 7:30 p.m.

Hebron at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Clark, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Chicago Marshall at West Side, Lakeshore Classic, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Ted DeRousse Invitational at Antioch, Ill. (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison Tournament (field includes Gavit, LaPorte), 10 a.m.

