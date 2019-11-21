Friday
Girls Basketball
TF South vs. Shepard at Bobby Bolton Classic at Richards, 5 p.m.
Westville at SB Career Academy, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at John Glenn, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hammond at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.
South Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Beecher Classic (field includes Illiana Christian, TF North), TBA
Wrestling
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Calumet), 9 a.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)