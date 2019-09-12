Friday
Girls Golf
Pat Ford Invitational at LaPorte (Beechwood), 1 p.m. Field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso.
Griffith at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Illiana Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
New Berlin Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Girls Soccer
Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andrean at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Lake Station at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bowman at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Beecher at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 5:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.