 John J. Watkins, The Times

Friday

Girls Golf

Pat Ford Invitational at LaPorte (Beechwood), 1 p.m. Field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso.

Griffith at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Illiana Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

New Berlin Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Girls Soccer

Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Andrean at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Lake Station at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bowman at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Beecher at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 5:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

