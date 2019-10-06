{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball

 Hillary Smith, The Times

Monday

Boys Cross Country

Victory Christian at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Victory Christian at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at ICSAA Tournament, TBA

Girls Tennis

TF South at Morgan Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Oak Lawn at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Hebron at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hammond, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Portage Christian at ICSAA Tournament, TBA

