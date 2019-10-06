Monday
Boys Cross Country
Victory Christian at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Victory Christian at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at ICSAA Tournament, TBA
Girls Tennis
TF South at Morgan Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Oak Lawn at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Roosevelt at Clark, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Hebron at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hammond, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Portage Christian at ICSAA Tournament, TBA