Monday

Boys Golf

South Suburban Conference Blue championships at Broken Arrow, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Shepard at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Clark, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

EC Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Crown Point at Munster, 4 p.m.

EC Central at Gavit, 4 p.m.

Portage at Andrean, 4 p.m.

Calumet at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF South at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

PCC Tournament (Round 1), TBA

Girls Volleyball

Bowman at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith vs. Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Covenant Christian (Indpls.), 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament (Round 1), TBA

