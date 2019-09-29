Monday
Boys Golf
South Suburban Conference Blue championships at Broken Arrow, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Shepard at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Clark, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
EC Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Crown Point at Munster, 4 p.m.
EC Central at Gavit, 4 p.m.
Portage at Andrean, 4 p.m.
Calumet at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF South at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
PCC Tournament (Round 1), TBA
Girls Volleyball
Bowman at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith vs. Gavit, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Covenant Christian (Indpls.), 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament (Round 1), TBA