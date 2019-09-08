Monday
Boys Cross Country
Covenant Christian at Kouts, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Covenant Christian at Kouts, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
TF South at Lemont (Cog Hill), 3:50 p.m.
Girls Golf
Munster at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at Thornton Fractional (TF North), 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Munster, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Clark, 7 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
EC Central at Clark, 5 p.m.
Hammond at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Highland at Andrean, 4 p.m.
Clark at Gavit (Dowling Park), 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Calumet, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Gary 21st Century at Calumet, 6:30 p.m
Gavit at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
North White at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Marquette, 7 p.m.