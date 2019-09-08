{{featured_button_text}}
Monday

Boys Cross Country

Covenant Christian at Kouts, 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Covenant Christian at Kouts, 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

TF South at Lemont (Cog Hill), 3:50 p.m.

Girls Golf

Munster at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at Thornton Fractional (TF North), 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Clark, 7 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

EC Central at Clark, 5 p.m.

Hammond at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Highland at Andrean, 4 p.m.

Clark at Gavit (Dowling Park), 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Calumet, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Gary 21st Century at Calumet, 6:30 p.m

Gavit at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

North White at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Marquette, 7 p.m.

