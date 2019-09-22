{{featured_button_text}}
 John J. Watkins, The Times

Monday

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at Andrew (Silver Lake), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Twin Lake Sectional at Tippecanoe CC, 8 a.m. (Kankakee Valley, Lowell)

Boys Soccer

Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

TF United at Richards, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hobart, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Girls Soccer

Kouts at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Hebron at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Lowell at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Oak Forest at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Calumet Christian at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at West Side, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Steel City Academy, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

