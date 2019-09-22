Monday
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at Andrew (Silver Lake), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Twin Lake Sectional at Tippecanoe CC, 8 a.m. (Kankakee Valley, Lowell)
Boys Soccer
Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
TF United at Richards, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hobart, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Girls Soccer
Kouts at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Gavit, 5 p.m.
Hebron at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Lowell at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Oak Forest at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Calumet Christian at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at West Side, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Steel City Academy, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Lake Station, 7 p.m.