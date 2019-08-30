Schedule
Saturday
Boys Cross Country
McCutcheon Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.
421 Run at West Central Invitational (field include LaCrosse, Marquette, South Central), 8 a.m.
Penn Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Rich Jay Invitational at Gavit (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, E.C. Central, Griffith, Hammond, Hanover Central, Hebron, Illiana Christian, Morgan Twp., River Forest, Washington Twp., Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Southland Prep Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.
Rudy Skorupa Invitational at Lake Central (field includes Boone Grove, Crown Point, Highland, LaPorte, Merrillville, Munster, Portage), 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
McCutcheon Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.
421 Run at West Central Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, Marquette, South Central), 8 a.m.
Rich Jay Invitational at Gavit (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, E.C. Central, Griffith, Hammond, Hanover Central, Hebron, Illiana Christian, Morgan Twp., River Forest, Washington Twp., Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Southland Prep Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.
Rudy Skorupa Invitational at Lake Central (field includes Boone Grove, Crown Point, Highland, LaPorte, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 10:30 a.m.
Boys Golf
Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 7:30 a.m.
Girls Golf
Andrean at Highland, 8:30 a.m.
Lady Broncho Invitational at Lafayette Jefferson (field includes Kankakee Valley, Portage), noon
Boys Soccer
Plymouth Tournament (field includes LaPorte), 9 a.m.
Portage Christian at La Lumiere, 10 a.m.
S.B. St. Joseph's at Chesterton, 10 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 11 a.m.
Michigan City at John Glenn, 11 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Munster, 11:30 a.m.
Morton at Crown Point, 11:30 a.m.
Lowell at Illiana Christian, noon
Valparaiso at Highland, noon
Hanover Central at Hebron, 1 p.m.
Lake Central at Penn, 1 p.m.
Griffith at Portage, 11:30 a.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, noon
Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes Thornton Fractional), TBA
Girls Soccer
Gavit at Bishop Noll, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Mishawaka, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 10 a.m.
Hanover Central at Hebron, 11 a.m.
Crown Point at South Bend St. Joseph's, 11:30 a.m.
Highland at Griffith, noon
Merrillville at Morton, noon
Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 2 p.m.
S.B. Adams at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Munster at Penn, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Logansport Tournament (field includes LaPorte), 8 a.m.
Penn Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.
Munster at North Central, 10 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Westville at Hebron, 11 a.m.
Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 12:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lafayette Central Catholic Invitational (field includes Andrean, Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.
Plainfield North Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.
Yorktown Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Tournament (field include Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Chicago Christian Tournament (field includes Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.
Westville at River Forest, 11:30 a.m.