Saturday

Boys Cross Country

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Calumet, E.C. Central, Hanover Central, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, Rensselaer, River Forest, S.B. Career Academy, West Lafayette Harrison), 10:45 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Calumet, E.C. Central, Hanover Central, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, Rensselaer, River Forest, S.B. Career Academy, West Lafayette Harrison), 10 a.m.

Terre Haute South Valley Cross Kickoff (field includes Lowell), noon

Girls Golf

Zionsville Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.

Chesterton at Warsaw, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Andrean Jamboree (field includes Boone Grove, Crown Point, E.C. Central, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Merrillville, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Griffith at Bethany Christian, 9 a.m.

Westville at Michigan City, noon

Girls Soccer

Munster Jamboree (field includes Chesterton, Highland, Lowell), 8:45 a.m.

Michigan City Jamboree (field includes LaPorte, Marquette), 10 a.m.

Concord at Griffith, 10 a.m.

Andrean Jamboree (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Merrillville, Valparaiso), noon

Boys Tennis

Griffith at Calumet, 9 a.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Leo at LaPorte, noon

Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 3 p.m.

Monday

Boys Golf

Lemont at T.F. North (Burnham Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.

Crete-Monee Invitational at Deer Creek (field includes T.F. South), TBA

Girls Golf

Boone Grove at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.

Merrillville at Hanover Central (Palmira), 4 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley, North Newton, West Central at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Boone Grove at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Clark, 5:30 p.m.

West Lafayette Harrison at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Munster at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Clark at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Hammond at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Morton at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Andrean at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Michigan City at S.B. St. Joseph's, 4 p.m

Munster at Lake Central, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Hammond at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Illiana Christian at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Knox at South Central, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

