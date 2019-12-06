{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Heritage Christian (Dyer) at Hammond Academy, 1:30 p.m.

21st Century at Valparaiso, 1:30 p.m.

TF South at Lake Forest Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Vocational at Bowman, 3 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Timothy Christian, 6 p.m.

Marquette at SB St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Bremen at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Normal West, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at SB Riley, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Portage, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Morton at Munster, 7 p.m.

Penn at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com

Victory Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Marian Catholic vs. St. Laurence at Nazareth, 11 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., noon

Marquette at FW Dwenger, 2 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kouts, 2:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Timothy Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chicagoland Invite Showcase at Fremd (Ill.), 5:30 p.m.

Elkhart Memorial at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Concord, 6:45 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Rensselaer at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Highland, 7 p.m.

Bowman vs. Thornridge at Crete-Monee Crosstown Showcase, TBA

Boys Bowling

Bengal Bash at Oak Forest Bowl (field includes TF North), 8:30 a.m.

Girls Bowling

Rich East Invitational at Stardust Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.

Munster Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), diving 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.

Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 10 a.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 11 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.

Munster Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), diving 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.

Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 10 a.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

Independence Iowa Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 7 a.m.

Covington Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

North White Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.

Plymouth Invitational (field includes EC Central, Lowell, Munster), 8 a.m.

Valparaiso Duals (field includes Boone Grove, Gavit, Hanover Central, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 8 a.m.

Winamac Super 8 (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Harvest Classic at Lake Central (field includes Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Morton, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.

LaPorte Invitational (field includes Hammond, Merrillville), 9 a.m.

Maine West Quad (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Weiss Invitational at Fenton (field includes TF North), 9 a.m.

Westfield Shamrock Duals (field includes Crown Point), 9 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Seneca, 5:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0