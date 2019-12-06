Saturday
Boys Basketball
Heritage Christian (Dyer) at Hammond Academy, 1:30 p.m.
21st Century at Valparaiso, 1:30 p.m.
TF South at Lake Forest Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago Vocational at Bowman, 3 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Timothy Christian, 6 p.m.
Marquette at SB St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Bremen at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Normal West, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at SB Riley, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Portage, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Morton at Munster, 7 p.m.
Penn at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com
Victory Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic vs. St. Laurence at Nazareth, 11 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., noon
Marquette at FW Dwenger, 2 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kouts, 2:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Timothy Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chicagoland Invite Showcase at Fremd (Ill.), 5:30 p.m.
Elkhart Memorial at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Concord, 6:45 p.m.
Rensselaer at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Highland, 7 p.m.
Bowman vs. Thornridge at Crete-Monee Crosstown Showcase, TBA
Boys Bowling
Bengal Bash at Oak Forest Bowl (field includes TF North), 8:30 a.m.
Girls Bowling
Rich East Invitational at Stardust Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.
Munster Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), diving 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.
Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 10 a.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
Independence Iowa Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 7 a.m.
Covington Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
North White Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Invitational (field includes EC Central, Lowell, Munster), 8 a.m.
Valparaiso Duals (field includes Boone Grove, Gavit, Hanover Central, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 8 a.m.
Winamac Super 8 (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Harvest Classic at Lake Central (field includes Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Morton, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Invitational (field includes Hammond, Merrillville), 9 a.m.
Maine West Quad (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Weiss Invitational at Fenton (field includes TF North), 9 a.m.
Westfield Shamrock Duals (field includes Crown Point), 9 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Seneca, 5:30 p.m.