Saturday
Boys Basketball
Hammond at Evansville North, noon
Chesterton vs. SB Washington at Champions of Character Shootout, Grace College, 2 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. St. Rita at Brother Rice, 3 p.m.
TF South at Crete-Monee, 3 p.m.
Andrean vs. FW Snider at Champions of Character Shootout, Grace College, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.
Knox at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at Evansville Bosse, 6:30 p.m.
Elkhart Memorial at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Marquette at SB Career Academy, 7 p.m.
Morton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Penn at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Jump Ball Classic at Proviso East (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Basketball
North White at Morgan Twp., 12:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 1 p.m.
Wheeler at Knox, 1 p.m.
Hammond at Gavit, 1:30 p.m.
SB Riley at Michigan City, 3 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
West Side at Warren Central, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Morton, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Clark, 7 p.m.
Perspectives MSA Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Bowling
TF South at Lockport Invitational (Strike & Spare Lanes), 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton, Crown Point, Lowell, Portage at LaPorte, 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Hamilton Southeastern Invitational (field includes Munster), 8 a.m.
Rensselaer Relays (field includes Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 9 a.m.
SB Washington Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 9 a.m.
Elkhart Central at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Hamilton Southeastern Invitational (field includes Munster), 8 a.m.
Rensselaer Relays (field includes Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 9 a.m.
SB Washington Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 9 a.m.
Elkhart Central at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.
Carnahan Memorial Tournament at Crown Point (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Hammond, Hanover Central, Hebron, Morton, River Forest, Wheeler), 9 a.m., regionsports.com and Facebook.com/regionsports (tape delay of championships)
Hobart Super Duals (field includes Chesterton, Gavit, Highland, Lake Central, Valparaiso, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Andrean, 9 a.m.
Marian Catholic at Mundelein, 9 a.m.
McKee Invitational at Rochester (field includes Calumet, Gavit), 9 a.m.
Munster Super Duals (field includes Griffith, Illiana Christian, LaPorte, Michigan City), 9 a.m.
Rich East Invitational (field includes Merrillville, TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.