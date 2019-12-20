{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
Saturday

Boys Basketball

Hammond at Evansville North, noon

Chesterton vs. SB Washington at Champions of Character Shootout, Grace College, 2 p.m.

Marian Catholic vs. St. Rita at Brother Rice, 3 p.m.

TF South at Crete-Monee, 3 p.m.

Andrean vs. FW Snider at Champions of Character Shootout, Grace College, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.

Knox at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at Evansville Bosse, 6:30 p.m.

Elkhart Memorial at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Marquette at SB Career Academy, 7 p.m.

Morton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Penn at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Jump Ball Classic at Proviso East (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Basketball

North White at Morgan Twp., 12:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 1 p.m.

Wheeler at Knox, 1 p.m.

Hammond at Gavit, 1:30 p.m.

SB Riley at Michigan City, 3 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

West Side at Warren Central, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Morton, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Clark, 7 p.m.

Perspectives MSA Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Bowling

TF South at Lockport Invitational (Strike & Spare Lanes), 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton, Crown Point, Lowell, Portage at LaPorte, 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Hamilton Southeastern Invitational (field includes Munster), 8 a.m.

Rensselaer Relays (field includes Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 9 a.m.

SB Washington Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 9 a.m.

Elkhart Central at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Hamilton Southeastern Invitational (field includes Munster), 8 a.m.

Rensselaer Relays (field includes Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 9 a.m.

SB Washington Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 9 a.m.

Elkhart Central at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.

Carnahan Memorial Tournament at Crown Point (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Hammond, Hanover Central, Hebron, Morton, River Forest, Wheeler), 9 a.m., regionsports.com and Facebook.com/regionsports (tape delay of championships)

Hobart Super Duals (field includes Chesterton, Gavit, Highland, Lake Central, Valparaiso, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Andrean, 9 a.m.

Marian Catholic at Mundelein, 9 a.m.

McKee Invitational at Rochester (field includes Calumet, Gavit), 9 a.m.

Munster Super Duals (field includes Griffith, Illiana Christian, LaPorte, Michigan City), 9 a.m.

Rich East Invitational (field includes Merrillville, TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

