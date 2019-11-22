{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Saturday

Girls Basketball

Lake Station vs. Morgan Twp. at Bankers Life, 11:15 a.m.

Crown Point vs. Northridge at Merrillville Shootout, 11:30 a.m.

Hammond at Boone Grove, 12:30 p.m.

Morton at Munster, 12:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lowell, 1:30 p.m.

Calumet at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.

Hobart at River Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Kouts at West Central, 2:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Warsaw at Merrillville Shootout, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Knox at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Plymouth at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Portage at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Westville, 7 p.m.

Beecher Classic (field includes Illiana Christian, TF North), TBA

Wrestling

Danny Chavez Tournament at Lake Station (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Morton, North Newton), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Calumet, Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

Whiting at Lake Station, 9 a.m.

