Basketball stock
The Times

Saturday

Girls Basketball

Covenant Christian Tournament (field includes Calumet Christian, Heritage Christian), 10 a.m.

Lake Central Tip Off Classic (field includes Valparaiso), 10 a.m.

Roosevelt at Washington Twp., noon

Boone Grove at Griffith, 12:30 p.m.

River Forest at North Newton, 12:30 p.m.

Plymouth at Michigan City, 1 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 1:30 p.m.

SB Clay at LaPorte, 1:30 p.m.

Lowell at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Gavit, 3 p.m.

Chesterton at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-County at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Westville at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Morton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Portage, 7 p.m.

West Side at SB Washington, 7 p.m

Whiting at Clark, 7 p.m.

