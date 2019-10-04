{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday

Boys Cross Country

DAC championship meet at Michigan City, 9 a.m.

GLAC championship meet at Gavit (Riverside Park), 9 a.m.

GSSC championship meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.

NCC championship meet at Lowell, 9 a.m.

PCC championship meet at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Niles Savage Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

Portage (Mich.) Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), TBA

Girls Cross Country

Niles Savage Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

DAC championship meet at Michigan City, 9:45 a.m.

GLAC championship meet at Gavit (Riverside Park), 9 a.m.

GSSC championship meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.

NCC championship meet at Lowell, 9:45 a.m.

PCC championship meet at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

Portage (Mich.) Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), TBA

Football

Thornton at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hebron at Gavit, 10 a.m.

Michigan City at LaLumiere, 10 a.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, noon

Morton at Hanover Central, noon

Grace Christian at Portage Christian, 2 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 3 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Morton at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.

Lake Central at S.B. St. Joseph, noon

Michigan City at Gavit, noon

Lowell at Wheeler, 1 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 3 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hillcrest, Morgan Park, Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 8:30 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Boone Grove), 8 a.m.

Bowman at West Side, 9 a.m.

Elkhart Memorial Charger Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.

Tiger Invitational at The Dunes (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.

North Newton at River Forest, 11:30 a.m.

