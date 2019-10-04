Saturday
Boys Cross Country
DAC championship meet at Michigan City, 9 a.m.
GLAC championship meet at Gavit (Riverside Park), 9 a.m.
GSSC championship meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.
NCC championship meet at Lowell, 9 a.m.
PCC championship meet at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Niles Savage Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.
Portage (Mich.) Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), TBA
Girls Cross Country
Niles Savage Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.
DAC championship meet at Michigan City, 9:45 a.m.
GLAC championship meet at Gavit (Riverside Park), 9 a.m.
GSSC championship meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.
NCC championship meet at Lowell, 9:45 a.m.
PCC championship meet at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Portage (Mich.) Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), TBA
Football
Thornton at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hebron at Gavit, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at LaLumiere, 10 a.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, noon
Morton at Hanover Central, noon
Grace Christian at Portage Christian, 2 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 3 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Morton at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.
Lake Central at S.B. St. Joseph, noon
Michigan City at Gavit, noon
Lowell at Wheeler, 1 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 3 p.m.
Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hillcrest, Morgan Park, Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 8:30 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Boone Grove), 8 a.m.
Bowman at West Side, 9 a.m.
Elkhart Memorial Charger Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.
Tiger Invitational at The Dunes (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.
North Newton at River Forest, 11:30 a.m.