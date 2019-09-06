Saturday
Boys Cross Country
State Meet Preview at LaVerne Gibson Course, Terre Haute (field includes Crown Point, Portage, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Lyons Twp. Invitational (field includes Lowell), 8 a.m.
Manchester Invitational (field includes Michigan City, Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.
Marion Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.
Rich Dust Invitational at TF South (North Creek Meadow). Field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Marian Catholic, Merrillville, TF North, Valparaiso, Whiting, 9 a.m.
South Christian Michigan Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.
Connelly Invitational at Lewis University (field includes Marquette), 9:30 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
State Meet Preview at LaVerne Gibson Course, Terre Haute (field includes Crown Point, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Manchester Invitational (field includes Michigan City, Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m
Lyons Twp. Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 8:30 a.m.
Marion Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.
Rich Dust Invitational at TF South (North Creek Meadow). Field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Marian Catholic, Merrillville, TF North, Whiting, 9 a.m.
South Christian Michigan Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.
Connelly Invitational at Lewis University (field includes Marquette), 9:30 a.m.
Girls Golf
Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Portage), 8 a.m.
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Chesterton, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Lafayette Jefferson Invitational (field includes Munster), noon
Hall of Fame Classic at Purgatory (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central), 12:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hoosier Cup Invitational (field includes Merrillville, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
John Glenn at Westville, 9:30 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Bethany Christian, 10 a.m.
Chesterton at Munster, noon
LaPorte at Elkhart Memorial, 10 a.m.
Providence Catholic at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 11 a.m.
TF United at Thornton, 11 a.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Covenant Christian at Illiana Christian, noon
Crown Point at Highland, noon
Morton at River Forest, noon
Indiana-Kentucky Challenge (field includes Lake Central), 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 9 a.m.
Covenant Christian at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.
Hammond at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.
Highland at Wheeler, 10 a.m., www.rrsn.com
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 10:30 a.m.
Culver Academies at Crown Point, 11:30 a.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, noon
Westville at Clark, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Elkhart Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Crawfordsville Tournament (field includes Lake Central, Lowell), 9 a.m.
Munster at Culver Academies, 9 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.
New Prairie Tournament (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
Crown Point Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 12:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Avon Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
Manteno Classic (field includes TF North), 8 a.m.
Hanover Central Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Illiana Christian, North Newton, Rensselaer, Victory Christian, Washington Twp., Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Classic (field includes Griffith, Hebron, Lowell, Merrillville, Winamac), 9 a.m.
Peg Bryan Memorial at Joliet Central (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Highland at Bishop Noll, 11:30 a.m.
La Lumiere at Hammond Academy, 1 p.m.