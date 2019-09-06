{{featured_button_text}}
Soccer stock

soccer

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Saturday

Saturday

Boys Cross Country

State Meet Preview at LaVerne Gibson Course, Terre Haute (field includes Crown Point, Portage, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Lyons Twp. Invitational (field includes Lowell), 8 a.m.

Manchester Invitational (field includes Michigan City, Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.

Marion Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.

Rich Dust Invitational at TF South (North Creek Meadow). Field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Marian Catholic, Merrillville, TF North, Valparaiso, Whiting, 9 a.m.

South Christian Michigan Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

Connelly Invitational at Lewis University (field includes Marquette), 9:30 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

State Meet Preview at LaVerne Gibson Course, Terre Haute (field includes Crown Point, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Manchester Invitational (field includes Michigan City, Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m

Lyons Twp. Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 8:30 a.m.

Marion Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.

Rich Dust Invitational at TF South (North Creek Meadow). Field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Marian Catholic, Merrillville, TF North, Whiting, 9 a.m.

South Christian Michigan Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

Connelly Invitational at Lewis University (field includes Marquette), 9:30 a.m.

Girls Golf

Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Portage), 8 a.m.

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Chesterton, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

Lafayette Jefferson Invitational (field includes Munster), noon

Hall of Fame Classic at Purgatory (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central), 12:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hoosier Cup Invitational (field includes Merrillville, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

John Glenn at Westville, 9:30 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Bethany Christian, 10 a.m.

Chesterton at Munster, noon

LaPorte at Elkhart Memorial, 10 a.m.

Providence Catholic at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 11 a.m.

TF United at Thornton, 11 a.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Covenant Christian at Illiana Christian, noon

Crown Point at Highland, noon

Morton at River Forest, noon

Indiana-Kentucky Challenge (field includes Lake Central), 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 9 a.m.

Covenant Christian at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.

Hammond at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.

Highland at Wheeler, 10 a.m., www.rrsn.com

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 10:30 a.m.

Culver Academies at Crown Point, 11:30 a.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, noon

Westville at Clark, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Elkhart Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Crawfordsville Tournament (field includes Lake Central, Lowell), 9 a.m.

Munster at Culver Academies, 9 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.

New Prairie Tournament (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 12:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Avon Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.

Manteno Classic (field includes TF North), 8 a.m.

Hanover Central Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Illiana Christian, North Newton, Rensselaer, Victory Christian, Washington Twp., Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Kankakee Valley Classic (field includes Griffith, Hebron, Lowell, Merrillville, Winamac), 9 a.m.

Peg Bryan Memorial at Joliet Central (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Highland at Bishop Noll, 11:30 a.m.

La Lumiere at Hammond Academy, 1 p.m.

