Saturday
Boys Cross Country
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, South Central, Washington Twp.), 8 a.m.
Tinley Park Invitational (field includes TF North, TF South), 8 a.m.
Fenimore (Wis.) Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8:15 a.m.
Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Hobart, Lowell, Merrillville, Morton, Munster, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Macnider Invitational at Busse Woods, Hoffman Estates (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Fenimore (Wis.) Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8:15 a.m.
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, Lake Central, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Washinton Twp.), 9 a.m.
Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Chesterton, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Hobart, Lowell, Morton, Merrillville, Munster, River Forest, Valparaiso, Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Tinley Park Invitational (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.
Football
Marian Catholic vs. Benet Academy at Benedictine Univ., noon
Danville at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Evergreen Park at TF United (TF North), 10 a.m.
Marian Central at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m.
Munster at Zionsville, 10 a.m.
Winamac Invitational (field includes Washington Twp.), 10 a.m.
Merrillville at West Lafayette, 11:15 a.m.
Andrean at Argos, 11:30 a.m.
Hobart at Kouts, noon
Hanover Central at Marquette, noon
Morton at EC Central, noon
River Forest at Calumet Christian, noon
S.B. St. Joseph at Crown Point, 12:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at North Central, 1 p.m.
LaPorte at Mishawaka, 1 p.m.
Portage at Highland, 3 p.m.
Rivals Cup championship at Manteno (field includes Illiana Christian), TBD
Girls Soccer
LaPorte at S.B. Clay, 9 a.m.
Griffith at Morton, 10 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at EC Central, 10 a.m.
Covenant Christian at River Forest, 11 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 11:30 a.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, noon
Plymouth at Valparaiso, noon
Chesterton at Northridge, 12:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Delta Tournament at Muncie Central (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.
GLAC Tournament at EC Central, 9 a.m.
F.W. Canterbury at Chesterton, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.
Marquette at LaLumiere, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison at Valparaiso, 1:30 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at LaPorte, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lincoln-Way West Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8:30 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Lake Central, LaPorte, South Central), 8 a.m.
Crown Point Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.
Westville Invitational (field includes Calumet, EC Central), 9 a.m.
River Forest at Bowman, 1:30 p.m.