{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_VOLLEYBALL

STOCK_VOLLEYBALL

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Saturday

Boys Cross Country

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, South Central, Washington Twp.), 8 a.m.

Tinley Park Invitational (field includes TF North, TF South), 8 a.m.

Fenimore (Wis.) Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8:15 a.m.

Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Hobart, Lowell, Merrillville, Morton, Munster, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Macnider Invitational at Busse Woods, Hoffman Estates (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Fenimore (Wis.) Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8:15 a.m.

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, Lake Central, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Washinton Twp.), 9 a.m.

Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Chesterton, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Hobart, Lowell, Morton, Merrillville, Munster, River Forest, Valparaiso, Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Tinley Park Invitational (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

Football

Marian Catholic vs. Benet Academy at Benedictine Univ., noon

Danville at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Evergreen Park at TF United (TF North), 10 a.m.

Marian Central at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m.

Munster at Zionsville, 10 a.m.

Winamac Invitational (field includes Washington Twp.), 10 a.m.

Merrillville at West Lafayette, 11:15 a.m.

Andrean at Argos, 11:30 a.m.

Hobart at Kouts, noon

Hanover Central at Marquette, noon

Morton at EC Central, noon

River Forest at Calumet Christian, noon

S.B. St. Joseph at Crown Point, 12:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at North Central, 1 p.m.

LaPorte at Mishawaka, 1 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Portage at Highland, 3 p.m.

Rivals Cup championship at Manteno (field includes Illiana Christian), TBD 

Girls Soccer

LaPorte at S.B. Clay, 9 a.m.

Griffith at Morton, 10 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette, 10 a.m.

Michigan City at EC Central, 10 a.m.

Covenant Christian at River Forest, 11 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 11:30 a.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, noon

Plymouth at Valparaiso, noon

Chesterton at Northridge, 12:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Delta Tournament at Muncie Central (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.

GLAC Tournament at EC Central, 9 a.m.

F.W. Canterbury at Chesterton, 10 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.

Marquette at LaLumiere, 10 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison at Valparaiso, 1:30 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at LaPorte, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lincoln-Way West Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8:30 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Lake Central, LaPorte, South Central), 8 a.m.

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.

Westville Invitational (field includes Calumet, EC Central), 9 a.m.

River Forest at Bowman, 1:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0