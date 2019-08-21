{{featured_button_text}}
Schedule

Thursday

Girls Golf

Chesterton, Michigan City at Portage, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point, Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette, 5 p.m.

E.C. Central at Clark, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Gavit at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Andrean at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Clark, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

New Prairie at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Portage at Lake Station, 4 p.m.

Highland at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Andrean at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Morton at Portage, 5 p.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.

Marquette at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

Bowman at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

