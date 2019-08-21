Schedule
Thursday
Girls Golf
Chesterton, Michigan City at Portage, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette, 5 p.m.
E.C. Central at Clark, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Gavit at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Andrean at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
E.C. Central at Clark, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Portage at Lake Station, 4 p.m.
Highland at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Andrean at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Morton at Portage, 5 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.
Marquette at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.