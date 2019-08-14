{{featured_button_text}}
Golf stock

Golf stock

 The Times

Schedule

Thursday

Girls Golf

Merrillville at Boone Grove, 3 p.m.

LaPorte, Logansport at Plymouth, 4 p.m.

Michigan City at South Central, 4 p.m.

Friday

Football scrimmages

Hammond at West Side, 6 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet, 6 p.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

North Newton at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Penn at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Plymouth at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

River Forest at Gavit, 6 p.m.

S.B. Washington at E.C. Central, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Munster at Portage, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Girls Golf

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Penn at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Cross Country

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Calumet, E.C. Central, Hanover Central, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, Rensselaer, River Forest, S.B. Career Academy, West Lafayette Harrison), 10:45 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Calumet, E.C. Central, Hanover Central, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, Rensselaer, River Forest, S.B. Career Academy, West Lafayette Harrison), 10 a.m.

Terre Haute South Valley Cross Kickoff (field includes Lowell), noon

Girls Golf

Zionsville Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.

Chesterton at Warsaw, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Andrean Jamboree (field includes Boone Grove, Crown Point, E.C. Central, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Merrillville, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Griffith at Bethany Christian, 9 a.m.

Westville at Michigan City, noon

Girls Soccer

Munster Jamboree (field includes Chesterton, Highland, Lowell), 8:45 a.m.

Michigan City Jamboree (field includes LaPorte, Marquette), 10 a.m.

Concord at Griffith, 10 a.m.

Andrean Jamboree (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Merrillville, Valparaiso), noon

Boys Tennis

Griffith at Calumet, 9 a.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Leo at LaPorte, noon

Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0