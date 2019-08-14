Schedule
Thursday
Girls Golf
Merrillville at Boone Grove, 3 p.m.
LaPorte, Logansport at Plymouth, 4 p.m.
Michigan City at South Central, 4 p.m.
Friday
Football scrimmages
Hammond at West Side, 6 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 6 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
North Newton at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Penn at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Plymouth at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
River Forest at Gavit, 6 p.m.
S.B. Washington at E.C. Central, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Munster at Portage, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
Penn at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Rensselaer at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Cross Country
Crown Point Invitational (field includes Calumet, E.C. Central, Hanover Central, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, Rensselaer, River Forest, S.B. Career Academy, West Lafayette Harrison), 10:45 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Crown Point Invitational (field includes Calumet, E.C. Central, Hanover Central, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, Rensselaer, River Forest, S.B. Career Academy, West Lafayette Harrison), 10 a.m.
Terre Haute South Valley Cross Kickoff (field includes Lowell), noon
Girls Golf
Zionsville Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
Chesterton at Warsaw, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Andrean Jamboree (field includes Boone Grove, Crown Point, E.C. Central, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Merrillville, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Griffith at Bethany Christian, 9 a.m.
Westville at Michigan City, noon
Girls Soccer
Munster Jamboree (field includes Chesterton, Highland, Lowell), 8:45 a.m.
Michigan City Jamboree (field includes LaPorte, Marquette), 10 a.m.
Concord at Griffith, 10 a.m.
Andrean Jamboree (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Merrillville, Valparaiso), noon
Boys Tennis
Griffith at Calumet, 9 a.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Leo at LaPorte, noon
Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 3 p.m.