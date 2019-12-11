{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

TF North at Eisenhower, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Highland at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Richards at TF South, 7 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Bremen at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at Evergreen Park (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Shepard (Centennial Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF South co-op at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 5 p.m. 

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 5:15 p.m.

Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 5:15 p.m.

Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

North Newton at Attica, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

