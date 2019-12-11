Thursday
Boys Basketball
Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TF North at Eisenhower, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Highland at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Richards at TF South, 7 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Bremen at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at Evergreen Park (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Shepard (Centennial Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF South co-op at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 5:15 p.m.
Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 5:15 p.m.
Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
North Newton at Attica, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.