{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Thursday

West Central at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Corliss at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at EC Central, 7:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com (delayed video)

Girls Basketball

TF South at Lincoln-Way Central, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Clark, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF South co-op, Reavis at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

SB Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

West Side at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Clark at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Morton, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

SB Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

West Side at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Clark at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Morton, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

TF North, Bremen, Reavis at Richards, 3 p.m.

Winamac at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m., regionsports.com and Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)

0
0
0
0
0