Thursday
West Central at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Corliss at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at EC Central, 7:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com (delayed video)
Girls Basketball
TF South at Lincoln-Way Central, 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Clark, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF South co-op, Reavis at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
SB Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
West Side at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Clark at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Morton, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
SB Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
West Side at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Clark at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Morton, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
TF North, Bremen, Reavis at Richards, 3 p.m.
Winamac at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m., regionsports.com and Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)