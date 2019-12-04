{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Calumet Christian at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Clark at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Steel City at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

TF North at Reavis, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hammond at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

TF North at Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Clark, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Argos, 7 p.m

River Forest at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

South Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

TF South at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Argo (Rolling Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.

North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Knox at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.

North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Knox at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

TF North, Shepard, Tinley Park at Argo, 5 p.m.

