Thursday
Boys Basketball
Calumet Christian at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Clark at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Steel City at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
TF North at Reavis, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hammond at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.
TF North at Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Clark, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Argos, 7 p.m
River Forest at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
South Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
TF South at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Argo (Rolling Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Knox at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Knox at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
TF North, Shepard, Tinley Park at Argo, 5 p.m.