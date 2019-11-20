{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Thursday

Girls Basketball

North Newton at Seeger, 6:30 p.m.

TF South vs. Kankakee at Bobby Bolton Classic at Richards, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Rich East, Ill., 7 p.m.

Clark at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Morton at Calumet, 7 p.m.

West Side at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Beecher Classic (field includes Illiana Christian, TF North), TBA

Girls Swimming

Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

EC Central at River Forest, 6 p.m.

