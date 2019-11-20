Thursday
Girls Basketball
North Newton at Seeger, 6:30 p.m.
TF South vs. Kankakee at Bobby Bolton Classic at Richards, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Rich East, Ill., 7 p.m.
Clark at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Morton at Calumet, 7 p.m.
West Side at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Beecher Classic (field includes Illiana Christian, TF North), TBA
Girls Swimming
Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Portage, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
EC Central at River Forest, 6 p.m.