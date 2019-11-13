Thursday
Girls Basketball
Hammond at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.
Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.
Clark at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Westville, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Knox, 7 p.m.
Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Tri-County at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Argo at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Highland at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.