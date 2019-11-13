{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Hammond at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.

Clark at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Westville, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Knox, 7 p.m.

Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Tri-County at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Argo at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Highland at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.

