Thursday
Girls Cross Country
Rich East Larry Roland Invitational at Central Park (field includes Marian Catholic, TF North, TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Kouts at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit vs. Morton, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Westville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Gavit vs. Morton, 5 p.m.
Kouts at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at LaLumiere, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
You have free articles remaining.
Bremen at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
PCC Tournament (Semifinal), TBA
Girls Volleyball
Hillcrest at TF North, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Mishawaka Homeschool at Portage Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament (Semifinal), TBA