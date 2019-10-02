{{featured_button_text}}
soccer

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Thursday

Girls Cross Country

Rich East Larry Roland Invitational at Central Park (field includes Marian Catholic, TF North, TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Kouts at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit vs. Morton, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Westville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Gavit vs. Morton, 5 p.m.

Kouts at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at LaLumiere, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bremen at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

PCC Tournament (Semifinal), TBA

Girls Volleyball

Hillcrest at TF North, 5:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Mishawaka Homeschool at Portage Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament (Semifinal), TBA

