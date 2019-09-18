{{featured_button_text}}
 John J. Watkins, The Times

Thursday

Boys Golf

Bremen at TF North (Burnham Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Hillcrest (Coyote Run), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Mishawaka at Westville, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Reavis at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Morton, 7 p.m.

Clark at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lowell at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Westville at Culver Community, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Portage, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Gavit at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF South at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bremen at TF North, 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Hillcrest, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.

