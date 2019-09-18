Thursday
Boys Golf
Bremen at TF North (Burnham Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest (Coyote Run), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Mishawaka at Westville, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Reavis at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Morton, 7 p.m.
Clark at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lowell at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Westville at Culver Community, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Portage, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Gavit at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF South at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bremen at TF North, 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Clark, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.