Thursday

Boys Cross Country

EC Central at Clark (Forsythe Park), 4:30 p.m.

Kouts Invitational (field includes River Forest, Washington Twp., Westville), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

EC Central at Clark (Forsythe Park), 4:30 p.m.

Kouts Invitational (field includes River Forest, Washington Twp., Westville), 4:30 p.m.

Football

Boone Grove at EC Central, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Tinley Park (Green Garden), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 4 p.m.

Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

NCC Tournament at Wicker Park, TBD

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.

TF United at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Morton, 5 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

S.B. Clay at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Covenant Christian at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

LaLumiere at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Highland, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Griffith at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

West Side at Gavit (Dowling Park), 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Rich Central at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF North at Richards, 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Reavis, 5:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Portage Christian, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Ignatius, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond at Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

