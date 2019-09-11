Thursday
Boys Cross Country
EC Central at Clark (Forsythe Park), 4:30 p.m.
Kouts Invitational (field includes River Forest, Washington Twp., Westville), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
EC Central at Clark (Forsythe Park), 4:30 p.m.
Kouts Invitational (field includes River Forest, Washington Twp., Westville), 4:30 p.m.
Football
Boone Grove at EC Central, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Tinley Park (Green Garden), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 4 p.m.
Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
NCC Tournament at Wicker Park, TBD
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.
TF United at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Morton, 5 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
S.B. Clay at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Covenant Christian at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
LaLumiere at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Highland, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Griffith at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
West Side at Gavit (Dowling Park), 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Rich Central at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
TF North at Richards, 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Reavis, 5:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Portage Christian, 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic at St. Ignatius, 6 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond at Clark, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.