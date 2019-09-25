Thursday
Boys Cross Country
EC Central, Morton at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
EC Central, Morton at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Golf
TF North at Oak Forest (George Dunne National), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Bremen (River Oaks Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Illiana Christian vs. Wilmington (Rivals Cup), 4 p.m.
Hebron at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Clark, 5 p.m.
Gavit at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
TF United at Lemont, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBA
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Gavit, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Westville, 5 p.m.
Morton at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Portage at Highland, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Griffith at River Forest, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 4:30 pm..
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 4:45 p.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Gavit, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bremen at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lemont at TF North, 5:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Peotone, 6 p.m.
Bowman at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Clark, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
New Prairie at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Portage Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBA