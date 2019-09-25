{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday

Boys Cross Country

EC Central, Morton at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

EC Central, Morton at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Golf

TF North at Oak Forest (George Dunne National), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Bremen (River Oaks Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Illiana Christian vs. Wilmington (Rivals Cup), 4 p.m.

Hebron at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Clark, 5 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

TF United at Lemont, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBA

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Gavit, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Westville, 5 p.m.

Morton at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Portage at Highland, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Griffith at River Forest, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 4:30 pm..

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 4:45 p.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bremen at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Lemont at TF North, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Peotone, 6 p.m.

Bowman at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

New Prairie at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Portage Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBA

 

