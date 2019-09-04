Thursday
Boys Cross Country
Gavit at Morton (Riverside Park), 4:30 p.m.
South Central, Oregon-Davis at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Gavit at Morton (Riverside Park), 4:30 p.m.
South Central, Oregon-Davis at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
TF North at Oak Lawn (Stoney Creek), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Evergreen Park (Meadows Golf Club), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Andrean at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
GSSC Tournament at Wicker Park, TBD
Boys Soccer
Homewood-Flossmoor at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Clark at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
La Lumiere at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
S.B. Clay at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Morton, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF North at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Argo (Moraine Valley College), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Munster at Marian Catholic, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Trinity at Portage Christian, 5:30 p.m.
TF North at Tinley Park, 6 p.m.
Clark at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at South Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.