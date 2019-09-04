{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

Boys Cross Country

Gavit at Morton (Riverside Park), 4:30 p.m.

South Central, Oregon-Davis at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Gavit at Morton (Riverside Park), 4:30 p.m.

South Central, Oregon-Davis at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

TF North at Oak Lawn (Stoney Creek), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Evergreen Park (Meadows Golf Club), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Andrean at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

GSSC Tournament at Wicker Park, TBD

Boys Soccer

Homewood-Flossmoor at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Clark at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

La Lumiere at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

S.B. Clay at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Morton, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF North at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Argo (Moraine Valley College), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Munster at Marian Catholic, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Trinity at Portage Christian, 5:30 p.m.

TF North at Tinley Park, 6 p.m.

Clark at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at South Central, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0