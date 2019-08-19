Schedule
Tuesday
Boys Cross Country
Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Griffith, Lafayette Harrison, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lowell, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., North Newton, Washington Twp.), 5 p.m.
Girls Cross County
Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Griffith, Lafayette Harrison, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lowell, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., North Newton, Washington Twp.), 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
Boone Grove at Chesterton, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at North Newton, 4 p.m.
Highland, Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Merrillville at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.
Marquette at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
S.B. Riley at at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Portage Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Clark at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Elkhart Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Michigan City at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Morton, 6 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 6:15 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Argos, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Clark, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andrean at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Mishawaka Marian, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Kouts at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Calumet Christian at HAST, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Morton, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Plymouth, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Clark at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Hammond at E.C. Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.
Winamac at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Whiting, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at West Central, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.