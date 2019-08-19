{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday

Boys Cross Country

Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Griffith, Lafayette Harrison, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lowell, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., North Newton, Washington Twp.), 5 p.m.

Girls Cross County

Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Griffith, Lafayette Harrison, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lowell, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., North Newton, Washington Twp.), 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Boone Grove at Chesterton, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at North Newton, 4 p.m.

Highland, Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Merrillville at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.

Marquette at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

S.B. Riley at at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Portage Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Clark at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Elkhart Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Michigan City at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Morton, 6 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 6:15 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Argos, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Andrean at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Mishawaka Marian, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Kouts at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Calumet Christian at HAST, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Morton, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Plymouth, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Clark at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

Hammond at E.C. Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

Winamac at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Whiting, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at West Central, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.

