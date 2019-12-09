{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Argo at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at EC Central, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com (delayed video)

Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Griffith at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Highland, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Morton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Clark, 7 p.m.

Shepard at TF South, 7 p.m.

West Side at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Andrean at Michigan City, 7:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Girls Basketball

Eisenhower at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at South Newton, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Westville, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

North Judson at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at River Forest, 7 p.m.

South Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

TF South, Rich South at Tinley Park (Tinley Park Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Richards at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Hammond at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 5:30 pm.

Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Hammond at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 6 p.m.

