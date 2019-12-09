Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Argo at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at EC Central, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com (delayed video)
Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Griffith at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Morton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Clark, 7 p.m.
Shepard at TF South, 7 p.m.
West Side at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Andrean at Michigan City, 7:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Girls Basketball
Eisenhower at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at South Newton, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Westville, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.
North Judson at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at River Forest, 7 p.m.
South Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
TF South, Rich South at Tinley Park (Tinley Park Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Richards at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Hammond at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 5:30 pm.
Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Hammond at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 6 p.m.