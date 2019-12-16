Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Hirsch at TF North, 5:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)
Gary Lighthouse at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Portage Christian, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Portage, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Westville at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 6 p.m.
Roosevelt at Chicago Longwood, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at Marquette, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Westville, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at TF South, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Lowell, 7 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Evergreen Park at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Tinley Park (Tinley Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Argo at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Eisenhower (Burr Oak Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF South co-op, Oak Lawn at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 6 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Merrillville at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 6 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
North Newton at West Central, 5 p.m.
Morton at Clark, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.