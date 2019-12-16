{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Hirsch at TF North, 5:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)

Gary Lighthouse at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Portage Christian, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Portage, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Westville at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

Roosevelt at Chicago Longwood, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Westville, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at TF South, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Lowell, 7 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Evergreen Park at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Tinley Park (Tinley Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Argo at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Eisenhower (Burr Oak Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF South co-op, Oak Lawn at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 6 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Merrillville at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 6 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

North Newton at West Central, 5 p.m.

Morton at Clark, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0