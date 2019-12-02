{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Portage Christian at Marquette, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Clark, 7 p.m.

Gavit at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

Morton at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Westville at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Shepard at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Clark at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Highland at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF South, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 7 p.m.

West Side at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Lemont at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Richards at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Reavis, (El Mar Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Boys Swimming

Chesterton at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Chesterton at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

21st Century at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Andrean at West Side, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Morton at Bowman, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Highland at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags