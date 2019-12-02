Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Portage Christian at Marquette, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Clark, 7 p.m.
Gavit at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.
Morton at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Westville at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Shepard at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Clark at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Highland at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Portage, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF South, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 7 p.m.
West Side at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Lemont at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Richards at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Reavis, (El Mar Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chesterton at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
21st Century at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Andrean at West Side, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Morton at Bowman, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Highland at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.