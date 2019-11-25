{{featured_button_text}}
The Times

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Kankakee Valley at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Clark at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Gavit, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

SB Riley at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

TF South at Calumet, 7 p.m.

West Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at South Central, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Westville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clark at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

EC Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hammond at West Side, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Westville at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Beecher Fall Classic (field includes Illiana Christian, TF North), TBA

Boys Swimming

Lowell at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lowell at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Benton Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Benton Central at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

