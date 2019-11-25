Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Kankakee Valley at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Clark at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Gavit, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
SB Riley at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
TF South at Calumet, 7 p.m.
West Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at South Central, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Westville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clark at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
EC Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hammond at West Side, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Westville at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Beecher Fall Classic (field includes Illiana Christian, TF North), TBA
Boys Swimming
Lowell at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lowell at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Benton Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Benton Central at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Calumet at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.